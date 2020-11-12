1/1
Walter E. Brandstetter Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter E. Brandstetter Jr.

Butte Des Morts - Walter "Wally/Butch" E. Brandstetter Jr., age 76, passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Fond du Lac on April 28, 1944 to the late Walter and Virginia (Stumpges) Brandstetter. Walter served as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1965 - 1968.

Wally was an avid hunter and fisherman and could often be found at his favorite fishing spot "Wally's Reef" on Lake Winnebago. He was very proud of his groundskeeping skills at the Westhaven Golf Course in Oshkosh. Many did not know Wally but have seen him in his infamous fishing pictures in almost every edition of the Wisconsin Outdoor News.

Wally is survived by his daughter, Amie (Jason) Strange; two beloved grandsons, Hunter and Levi; two sisters, Barbara Miller, Joan Sievert; numerous nieces and nephews; his ice fishing buddies (Pete, Jerome, Dave A, Travis, Tyler, Jed, Dave F, Bob, Jim and Rick) and many other special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Virginia; brother, Bill Brandstetter; and brothers-in-law John Miller and Robert Sievert.

Private family services will be held on a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved