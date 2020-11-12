Walter E. Brandstetter Jr.Butte Des Morts - Walter "Wally/Butch" E. Brandstetter Jr., age 76, passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Fond du Lac on April 28, 1944 to the late Walter and Virginia (Stumpges) Brandstetter. Walter served as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1965 - 1968.Wally was an avid hunter and fisherman and could often be found at his favorite fishing spot "Wally's Reef" on Lake Winnebago. He was very proud of his groundskeeping skills at the Westhaven Golf Course in Oshkosh. Many did not know Wally but have seen him in his infamous fishing pictures in almost every edition of the Wisconsin Outdoor News.Wally is survived by his daughter, Amie (Jason) Strange; two beloved grandsons, Hunter and Levi; two sisters, Barbara Miller, Joan Sievert; numerous nieces and nephews; his ice fishing buddies (Pete, Jerome, Dave A, Travis, Tyler, Jed, Dave F, Bob, Jim and Rick) and many other special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Virginia; brother, Bill Brandstetter; and brothers-in-law John Miller and Robert Sievert.Private family services will be held on a later date.