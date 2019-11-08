|
Walter H. Leith
Fond du Lac - Walter H. Leith, 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, November 07, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on June 8, 1928, in Fond du Lac County, the son of George O. and Marguerite M. Hencke Leith. Marguerite passed away shortly after his birth, and Walter was raised by his father and stepmother Stella Suring Leith. He served in the United States Army with the 40th Tank Battalion in occupied Germany from April 1951-April 1953. On June 12, 1953, he married Marion Dorothea Buck in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2011.
Walter worked on the families homestead before he began his employment with Damrow Co. He worked as a welder for Damrow Co. from 1962 - 1993. Walter was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a life member of American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail (Mark) Luttenberger of Fond du Lac, his son, Glenn (Linda) Leith of Oshkosh, four grandchildren: Tracy (David) Rees of Oshkosh, Tammy (Jeff) Meiselwitz of Oshkosh, Heidi (Chris) Klebs of Fond du Lac, and Amanda (Sean) Riesenberg of DePere; his great-grandchildren: Hailey, Keegan, Hannah, Cole, Stephen, Autumn, Joshua, Joseph and Brooke; his brother and sister-in-laws: Neal and MarJean Buck and Karel Buck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, Rosalind (Alvon) Miller, sister-in-laws: Jane Buck, Arlene (Arnold) Nanna and brother-in-law, Dale Buck.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Dawn Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Eldorado. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post 75 will conduct graveside military services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church or Trier-Puddy American Legion Post 75.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019