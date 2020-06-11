Walter "Wally" WrightOshkosh - Walter "Wally" O. Wright, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aurora Medical Center on June 6, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh to the late Floyd and Marie (Geiger) Wright on April 23, 1931. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Stadler, and together they created a beautiful family of six children.Wally was an incredibly hardworking man who spent 37 years of his life working as a Pressroom Supervisor at George Banta Corporation (presently R.R. Donnelly). He also dedicated himself to his country by serving in the National Guard for ten years.Wally had a passion for beauty. He spent much of his life traveling the country with his beautiful wife and children, capturing God's creation with his camera. He dedicated hours upon hours to his meticulous lawn, award winning gardens and landscaping projects; watching and feeding different types of birds; and, of course, spending many hours on the golf course. He was especially proud of his THREE HOLES IN ONE, the third time at the age of 84!Wally loved with all his heart his six children, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Some of his favorite moments were spent making memories and traditions with his family around the dinner table.Wally is survived by his children: Cindy (Randy) LeBelle, David (Gailiee) Wright, Patrick (Elizabeth) Wright, Cheri (James) Mercado, Michael (Roberta) Wright, and Richard (Tammy) Wright; grandchildren: Courtney (Jonathan) McGraw, Jessica (J.R.) Taylor, Clare Wright, Ian Wright, Vanessa Mercado, Olivia Mercado, Oliver (Beth) Wright, Wolfgang Wright, and Aubyn (Jeffrey) Vogel; great grandchildren: Bella, Jackson, Caleb, Harper, Averie, Everly, Austyn and Myles; and in-laws: Bob Hughes and Carol Stadler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine. There was not a day that went by that he did not miss her. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joan "Bea" (Jim) Rand, Phyllis (Bob) Tomasko, and Jack (Marion) Wright.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Evergreen Rehabilitation Center and Aurora Medical Center, especially those that worked in the Emergency Room and on the third floor. We will be forever grateful!A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 18th at New Life Community Church, 3250 W 9th Ave, Oshkosh. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.A memorial has been established to Mayo Clinic Research and Innovation.