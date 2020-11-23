Wanda CurtisOshkosh - Wanda M. Curtis, age 82, of Omro passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born on May 8, 1938 in Oshkosh to the late Regina Raddatz. Wanda married Maynard Curtis on April 6, 1955, they were married 64 years.She was employed by Standard Kollsman for 4 years, Carolina Candle Company for 3 years. She retired after 29 years from Lutheran Homes of Oshkosh.Family was everything to her, outdoor trips up north yearly, it was a family thing. She enjoyed cooking, reading, working in her garden that her husband Maynard designed for her.Wanda is survived by 3 children, John (Kathy) Curtis of Oshkosh, Daniel Curtis of Omro and Paula Schilcher of Oshkosh. 4 grandsons, Jeffrey Curtis, Justin (Kristin) Curtis, Phillip Schilcher and David (Abby) Schilcher. 3 great grandchildren, Peyton, Adirana and Sophia. 1 sister, Barbara (Rudy) Angoni, and step brother, Tom Raddatz. A very special friend, Denise. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Regina and step father Leo Raddatz, her husband Maynard in 2019, 2 sisters, Patricia Millhouse and Joan Grant. And her son-in-law, Michael Schilcher on October 31, 2020Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church). Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held at Lake View Cemetery.Prayers and Thanks to Bob and Diane for always bringing communion to Maynard and Wanda when they were unable to attend Mass, and the many other things they did.