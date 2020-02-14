|
|
Oshkosh - Wanda A. LaMore, age 96, was called home by our Lord Jesus on February 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in South Bend, IN on December 29, 1923 to the late Harold and Mildred Klinger. Wanda married James LaMore in May of 1943. She worked in retail at Kline's Dept Store and Small World Daycare Wanda enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, reading, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her many grandchildren. She also loved to travel throughout the United States.
Wanda is survived by her five daughters, Diane (Jack) Benson, Jeanine Thomas, Barbara (Randy) Harris, Donna (Richard) Hein, Joan (Michael) Fisher; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; siblings, Audrey Wegner, Robert Klinger, Gerald Klinger, James Klinger. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harold and Gregory Klinger; and grandchild, Andrew Thomas.
A service for Wanda will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12PM. Rev. Drew Clayton will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the nurses and the entire staff of Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020