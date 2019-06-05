|
|
Warren Lohry
Oshkosh - Warren W. Lohry, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. Born on June 23, 1930, in Manchester, Wisconsin, the son of William and Laura (Reimer) Lohry, Warren married Doris Knop on November 23, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Allis, Wisconsin. Doris preceded him in death on August 24, 2012.
A proud American Airman, Warren enlisted in the U. S. Air Force on May 26, 1949 and was honorably discharged from duty on December 11, 1952. He later enlisted with the United States Air Force Reserves (Wisconsin Air National Guard) on August 8, 1961, stationed at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was a Quality Assurance Inspector. Warren was discharged from service on December 30, 1987.
Warren was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, member of American Legion Post 70, an EAA Docent and yearly attendee at the airshow, member of the Last Man Club, enjoyed NASAR races (cheered for Ford vehicles), a member of Therapy Dogs Inc, and was a volunteer at the Oshkosh Animal Shelter (enjoyed being a dog-walker). Warren was known for his strength of will - not allowing no to be an answer.
Survivors include two sons, James (Margaret "Margie") Lohry of Hanford, California, and Mark Lohry of Council Bluffs, Iowa; close friends, Reverend Russell and Ruth Kobs of Watertown, Gloria King of Oshkosh, and Debbie Fernau of Oshkosh; a cousin, Sandy Knop of Waupaca; a brother, Robert Lohry of Menasha; two sisters, Delores Bonneau of Lompoc, California, and Lorraine Becker of Ft. Collins, Colorado; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog-friend, Nikki. Warren is preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother, Alvin Lohry, and a sister, Adeline Buzzel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 338 N. Eagle Street, with Reverend John Seelman officiating. Interment will follow the services at Lake View Memorial Park with full Military Honors. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials in Warren's name to the Oshkosh Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019