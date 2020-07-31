Watson Byrnes "Woody" Woodruff
Wautoma - Watson Byrnes "Woody" Woodruff, age 89, formerly of North Fond du Lac, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Prairie Place, Ripon after a short illness.
He was born February 11, 1931 in Fond du Lac, the son of Warren and Alma (Kuehl) Woodruff. He married Joyce M. Loehr on August 28, 1954.
Woody served his country in the United States Marines, enlisting after high school graduation. After basic training, he joined the NROTC program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and upon graduation was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in August of 1954 and was married a week later. While at Madison he was a member of the Badger Football Team that played in the 1953 Rose Bowl, receiving a letter. After two years of active duty, he joined the Marine Corps Reserve obtaining the rank of Captain. After working summers roofing in High School and College, he joined his father and brother at W.J. Woodruff Roofing, retiring in 1998. Living in Wautoma during his retirement, he enjoyed working at the Silver Lake Sanitary District, serving as chairman. He was active in church, serving on many boards and committees.
Woody and Joyce enjoyed their summers on Silver Lake in Wautoma and after retirement lived there permanently.
He is survived by his wife Joyce of almost 66 years. His three children, Mark (Pamela) Woodruff, Jeffery (Susan) Woodruff and Julie (Doug) Jahnke; seven grandchildren, Leah (Chad) Leonhardt, Andrew Woodruff, Matt (Lauyrn) Woodruff, Abbie Woodruff, Nathan (Sarah) Woodruff, Jared Erdman and Shannon Erdman. Three great grandchildren, Theo and Jonah Leonhardt and Simon Woodruff. He is further survived by a sister, Judy Wallender and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hugh and Carol Foy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Warren Clark, two sisters, Maxine Gray, Marilyn "Polly" Anderson and daughter-in-law, Vickie Woodruff.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (335 W. Prairie Street, Wautoma) with full military honors to follow. Visitation will be held from 12 noon Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Due to COVID there will be no luncheon. Guest are required to wear masks. Memorials can be directed to: Peace Lutheran Church, Wautoma, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, North Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services.
Interment will be at Estabrook Cemetery in Fond du Lac on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
