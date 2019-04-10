Services
Waylon Heath Obituary
Oshkosh - Waylon J. Heath passed away on April 5, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. He was the beloved son of Vince Heath and Kara Seuffer.

Waylon is further survived by his grandparents, Jackie Heath and Peggy Seuffer; and aunt, Jodi Lockheart.

A service for Waylon will be held at 3PM at Konrad-Behlman Westside Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Dr). A visitation will be held from 2PM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nursing staff, volunteers, and everyone at Aurora and everyone at River Valley Church who helped the family through this very difficult time.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 10, 2019
