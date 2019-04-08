|
|
Wayne C. Ruechel
Oshkosh - Wayne C. Ruechel, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Friday April 4, 2018 at his home. He was born in Oshkosh on September 14, 1934 the son of the late Alfred and Rose Reidl Ruechel. After graduating from Omro High School Wayne served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Yvonne Mueller in Oshkosh on October 5, 1957. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2015. Until the time of his retirement Wayne was employed at Rockwell International in Oshkosh. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many years hunting with his son, grandchildren, and good friends. He loved the outdoors and took care of the animals in his yard faithfully. He enjoyed time spent with family and loved his cat, Julie He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Wayne is survived by one son; Mark (Jennifer) Ruechel, of Oshkosh, one daughter; Debra (David) Fields, Oshkosh, five grandchildren; Hunter, Logan, Marissa Ruechel, Brandon Fields, Amber Travis, two great-grandchildren Dominic, Arianna Travis, and one sister; Sue (Jim) Allen, Omro. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters; Jeanne and Audrey.
Funeral services for Wayne will be held at Fiss & Bills Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Wednesday April 10, at 5:00 PM with the Rev. Brad Dokken officiating. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 8, 2019