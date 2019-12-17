|
Wayne E. Larson
Oshkosh - Wayne E. Larson, age 85, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.
Wayne was born July 9, 1934, in Omaha, NE, the son of George and Elma (Lane) Larson. He was raised by his great aunt and uncle, Hanna and Alvin Anderson from the age of 18 months. Wayne served our country in the United States Army as a veteran of the Korean War. On April 7, 1956, he married Elaine Miller in Bellevue, OH. Wayne worked for Oshkosh Truck Corporation for 35 years, where he worked various jobs from cab assembler to chief truck tester. He enjoyed working on a variety of projects and serving others tirelessly, siding houses, building barns and organizing the Missions Auction at Countryside Christian Church where he was an avid member.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elaine Larson of Oshkosh, WI; son, Eric (Lissette) Larson of Tampa, FL; daughter, Andrea (Michael) Larson Kerrison of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Johnathan (Kali) Larson of Tampa, FL, Ashley Larson of Danville, KY and Mia Larson of Tampa, FL; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Conway of Phoenix, AZ and Arlene Powers of Woodbury, MN. Wayne is further survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elma Larson and great aunt and uncle, Hanna and Alvin Anderson and a baby brother, Reuben Larson.
Visitation for Wayne will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 - 2:00 pm at Countryside Christian Church, 1483 Burr Oak Rd., Oshkosh, WI 54904.
Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Countryside Christian Church in Oshkosh with Eric Larson officiating. A Final Salute with Military Honors will follow. Inurnment will take place at Rush River Lutheran Cemetery in River Falls, WI at a later date. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019