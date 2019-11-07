|
Wayne Edward Martin
Wautoma - Wayne Edward Martin, age 82, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Wautoma from a battle with cancer.
He was born at home in Wautoma to William and Laura (Edwards) Martin on October 5, 1937. He married Dianna Radtke on June 21, 1958 in Princeton, WI.
Wayne attended school in Wautoma and was involved in football and basketball under Buck Batterman. At an early age, Wayne enjoyed working on cars, which lead to his need for speed. Wayne raced at Berlin, Slinger, Hales Corners, Milwaukee State Park, Fox Lake, Prairie du Chien, in Illinois, Michigan and Canada. In 1954, Carl Kiekhaefer contacted Wayne to race for him, that is how Wayne got his "Darlington Stripe". Wayne was contacted to race at Indianapolis Speedway. He raced under the name of "Wayne Highrimmer". Wayne owned and operated Martin's Texaco in Wautoma (1964-1973). He enjoyed snow plowing and starting stranded vehicles with his truck "Casper". Then worked at Mid-State Supply in Wautoma, upon moving to Las Vegas in 1981, he continued to work driving cement truck until he retired. Upon retirement, he did woodworking for his family. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved to watch Westerns and listen to polkas and older country music.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianna; his daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Mlodzik, Princeton, Amy (Gordon) Detlor and Kim (Steve) Mike, both of Wautoma; his son, Dean (Naomi) Martin, Las Vegas; his grandchildren, Leigh (Alissa) Mlodzik, Justin (Kimberly) Mlodzik, Gregory Mlodzik, John (Makena Guse) Detlor, James Detlor, Jennifer Detlor, Jackie Detlor, Cassandra (Paul) Brown, Jayson (Briana) Steuck, Logan Mike and Aaron Martin; great grandchildren, Drake Mlodzik, Kylee and Alivia Murkley, Rem Mlodzik, Jonathan Paul (JP) Brown, one due in January of 2020 and 3 foster great grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Pica (Douglas Boettcher); in-laws, Barbara Martin, Myrna Martin, Alice (Lawrence) Nighbor, Rueben Nighbor, LeRoy Nighbor, Phebion Nighbor, Darlene (Jerry) Hunter, Ardell Schwersenska, Iris (Jerry) Deuel. Many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura (Edwards) Martin; in-laws, Leo and Elsie (Menge) Radtke; sisters, Araline (Clarence) Gaylord, Elaine (Dwight Jr.) Smith; brothers, Calvin Martin, Harvey (Carmen) Martin, Harold "Curt" (Marlene) Martin, Richard Martin; in-laws, Lawrence Nighbor, Delores (Ray) Kuharske, Alice (Rueben) Nighbor, Beverly Nighbor, Joann Schliepp, Kenneth Schwersenska, God parents, Leona Fietz and Merritt (survived by Gladys) Booth.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in Wisconsin in the summer of 2020.
"It was one hell of a ride and I did it my way", Wayne "Highrimmer" Martin.
Stahl Funeral Services of Wautoma are assisting the family with local arrangements, please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Wayne's family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019