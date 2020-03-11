Services
Oshkosh - Wayne John Mader, age 66, of Wild Rose passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on July 18, 1953 the son of Andrew and Ethel (Grossaint) Mader. Wayne graduated from Lourdes High School after graduation he served his Country in the US Army. Wayne was employed at FASCO in Oshkosh for 40 years, he was a member of the Auxiliary Police in Oshkosh for 15 years. Wayne loved the outdoors, watching and feeding the birds and loved deer hunting.

Wayne is survived by his mother, Ethel Mader of Merrill, WI. One daughter, Heather Mader and her mother Belinda Mader of Oshkosh. Three sisters, Carol Mader of Fond du Lac, Geri Mader of Merrill and Marsha Olson of Neenah. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father Andrew, two brothers, Kenny and Ronnie.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Military Rites will be conducted after the memorial service at the funeral home.

Wayne's family would like to thank the Madison VA for the care, compassion and support given to him and his family members.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
