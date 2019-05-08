Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Lake View Memorial Park Chapel
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Lake View Memorial Park Chapel
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
Wayne Peck Obituary
Wayne Peck

Oshkosh - Wayne D. Peck, of Oshkosh, passed away May 6, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born February 17, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Valentine and Gladys (Dodge) Peck. Wayne graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee and served eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Employed by Plywood Oshkosh, Wayne retired after 28 years. He liked watching Packer, Badger, and Brewer games. He also enjoyed golfing with his friend, Tom, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolores; two sons, Keith (Sheila) and Brian; two daughters, Cheryl and Lisa (Karl); many grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Dale (June); a sister-in-law, Jan; and other relatives. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; aunts and uncles; a brother-in-law, Harv; and a great-granddaughter, Kyra.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Lake View Memorial Park Chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Wayne's name will be established. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

The family wishes to thank the paramedics, firemen, and staff at ThedaCare-Neenah for their care and compassion given to Wayne during this difficult time.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019
