Wayne ReinkeOshkosh - Wayne E. Reinke, age 84, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Irma, Wisconsin on November 10, 1935 the son of the late Richard and Mildred (Laabs) Reinke. After high school he was proud to enlist in the Marine Corps and serve from 1952 until 1955. He loved to go to auctions and was known to tinker and fix things. Wayne will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.Wayne is survived by his daughters: Patty (friend, John) Henke, Sue Reinke and Peggy (special friend, Chris) Reinke. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard and Dennis Reinke.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.