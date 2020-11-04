1/1
Wayne Reinke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Reinke

Oshkosh - Wayne E. Reinke, age 84, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Irma, Wisconsin on November 10, 1935 the son of the late Richard and Mildred (Laabs) Reinke. After high school he was proud to enlist in the Marine Corps and serve from 1952 until 1955. He loved to go to auctions and was known to tinker and fix things. Wayne will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.

Wayne is survived by his daughters: Patty (friend, John) Henke, Sue Reinke and Peggy (special friend, Chris) Reinke. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard and Dennis Reinke.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved