Wayne S. "Apey" White
Eldorado - Wayne S. "Apey" White, 71, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Eldorado. He was born in Fond du Lac on September 6, 1948 to Clifford and Betty (Haveman) White. Wayne was a 1966 graduate of Rosendale High School.
Growing up, he worked for several farmers. Wayne lost his leg in a farming accident on December 12, 1964 when he was 16 years old. He never quit, and just kept going. Wayne attended Moraine Park Institute, receiving an associate degree in Marketing.
Wayne worked for Oshkosh Ready Mix, 4X and retired from Michels Pipeline.
Wayne was the core of our family. Our dad counted on him when we were on the farm to help with chores. Wayne accepted the responsibility of keeping the family together. He may have lived alone, but he had hundreds possibly thousands of friends and acquaintances in the area and from around the country. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include two brothers, Wes (Ruth) White of Ripon and Barry (Julie) White of Van Dyne; an aunt, Marcie White of Oshkosh; his nephew and godson, Matt White; three nieces, Angela Mokler, Melissa (Dustin) Tilleman and Megan (Max) Dukelow; three great-nephews, Mason, Liam (Wayne's best bud) and Dawson; two great-nieces, Haylee and Lilyana; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Harv and Margaret Haveman; paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Elizabeth White; and an uncle, Glenn White.
A private family burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
Because of Wayne's beloved personality and in accordance with his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life held at a later date.
Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
