Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Schneider Obituary
Wayne Schneider

Oshkosh - Wayne E. Schneider, age 82, of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at Arborview Assisted Living Facility. He was born on December 26, 1936, in Oshkosh, a son of Albert and Violet (Rothe) Schneider.

Wayne was employed at Oshkosh restaurants as a kitchen staff worker. He loved to walk, and family gatherings brought him special joy. If you were to ask Wayne what his favorite holiday was, you would get this answer, "Christmas," as he would celebrate it every day if he could.

Survivors include a sister, June Steinfort of Oshkosh; and many nieces and nephews through several generations.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -