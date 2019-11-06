|
|
Wayne Schneider
Oshkosh - Wayne E. Schneider, age 82, of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at Arborview Assisted Living Facility. He was born on December 26, 1936, in Oshkosh, a son of Albert and Violet (Rothe) Schneider.
Wayne was employed at Oshkosh restaurants as a kitchen staff worker. He loved to walk, and family gatherings brought him special joy. If you were to ask Wayne what his favorite holiday was, you would get this answer, "Christmas," as he would celebrate it every day if he could.
Survivors include a sister, June Steinfort of Oshkosh; and many nieces and nephews through several generations.
Private family services will be held. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019