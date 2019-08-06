|
Weink Robert
Hartford - Robert Henry Weink, 89, passed into eternal life with his Savior on August 3rd, 2019. Funeral mass will be held Friday, Aug. 9th 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Green Lake, Wisconsin officiated by Father Peter Auer. A reception will follow the service.
Bob was born Nov. 26th, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Eva Glockner and Henry Weink, brother to June Hoffman and Kathy Mayo. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and University of Madison, served in the US Airforce, and worked for Hughes Aircraft for 29 years.
He married the love of his life, Judy Ann Doro, in 1959 and celebrated 60 incredible years April 12th. These two beautiful human beings shared their love with five children: Stacy (Victor) Wright, Kerry (Mark) Bechtel, Rob (Kate) Weink, John (Julie) Weink, and Ben (Roni) Weink. Bob was fondly known as Bob-o and Papa to 19 grandchildren.
He easily shared a good joke, a long hug or a frequent "I love you" with loved ones. Bob lived out his beliefs and values in vivid color before all who knew him: to cherish family, love on people, seek understanding, fill their souls with music, work hard, try exotic food, and LOVE travel.
Bob bequeathed to his loved ones his most valuable gift of faith in God, pointing them to their ABBA father by the way he lived his life and loved them unconditionally. "Dear Husband, Father and Papa, We look forward to crazy dancing, singing in tune and eating exotic food with you at God's glorious banquet table very soon"
