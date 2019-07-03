Resources
Wendell Charles Beane

Wendell Charles Beane Obituary
Wendell Charles Beane

- - Wendell Charles Beane, age 83, died on June 19, 2019. A former chair of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh's Department of Religious Studies and Anthropology, he retired as a professor emeritus. Born in Bermuda, he was a naturalized US citizen. His excellence in teaching was acknowledged by the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1990 and the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents Award for Teaching Excellence in 1992. In 1989 he married his late wife, Peg Van Beane. After retirement the couple moved to The Villages, Florida, where his wife passed in 2014. He was the beloved father of Mark Wendell Beane and Songhay Marie Beane. Services will be held at 3pm on Saturday, July 6, at the Christian Love Center Church of God in Webster, FL. Arrangements are by Beautiful Blessings (352-299-1271), 849 NW 3rd Street, Webster, FL 33597-4763.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 3 to July 5, 2019
