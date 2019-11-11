|
Wendy Ann (Zuhlke) Evans
Wendy Ann (Zuhlke) Evans, 63, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away October 28, 2019. She was born October 7, 1956 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Harold and Marlene (Zillges) Zuhlke. She was one of 4 children.
Though born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Wendy landed in Indianapolis as a teenager when her family relocated there after her Father retired from the military. She was a graduate of North Central High School. She met the love of her life, Derek Evans, when they both worked at the Indiana Department of Transportation. They went to dinner on their first date in October of 2004 and the rest is history. Derek and Wendy were married a short time after their first date in 2005. They spent 14 beautiful years together and remained deeply in love at the time of her passing. Her passing leaves an empty space in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to meet her; she was a one of a kind woman and will be truly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marlene; brothers, Butch and Steven. Surviving to cherish her memory are husband, Derek; step-son, Tyler; sister, Shelly (Keith) Schumacher; nephews Jason and Joshua Cranfill; niece Gabrielle (Rob) York and a great niece Julia Cranfill, all of Oshkosh; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Wendy's wish was granted as she will buried close to her parents.
All are welcome to attend a graveside memorial gathering on Saturday, November 16, 2019 11am at Lakeview Cemetery 2786 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, Wi.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019