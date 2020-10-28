Wendy L. YearwoodOshkosh - Wendy L. Yearwood, age 53, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Oshkosh. Wendy was born on May 2, 1967 in Oshkosh to Raymond and Sharon (Sina) Yearwood. She graduated from UW Riverfalls in May of 1991 with a Bachelor's degree of Science in Agriculture. A few highlights of her life were going to Italy with her mother, Sharon, in 2003, meeting the Pope in Rome, and meeting Trisha Yearwood at the Fond du Lac County Fair. She took several cruises in the Caribbean with a friend from Aurora Hospital.Wendy is survived by her father; Raymond Yearwood, step-mother; Carol Moran-Yearwood, brother; Christopher Yearwood, step-brother; Steven Moran, aunts and uncles; Jack and Donna Yearwood, Richard Yearwood, Sue Ellen Williams, Tom and Alice Sina, and cousins that live in Wisconsin, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia. She is preceded in death by her mother; Sharon Yearwood, and grandparents; Paul and Harriet Yearwood and Roy and Hazel Sina.Private family services have been held.