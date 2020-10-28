1/1
Wendy L. Yearwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy L. Yearwood

Oshkosh - Wendy L. Yearwood, age 53, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Oshkosh. Wendy was born on May 2, 1967 in Oshkosh to Raymond and Sharon (Sina) Yearwood. She graduated from UW Riverfalls in May of 1991 with a Bachelor's degree of Science in Agriculture. A few highlights of her life were going to Italy with her mother, Sharon, in 2003, meeting the Pope in Rome, and meeting Trisha Yearwood at the Fond du Lac County Fair. She took several cruises in the Caribbean with a friend from Aurora Hospital.

Wendy is survived by her father; Raymond Yearwood, step-mother; Carol Moran-Yearwood, brother; Christopher Yearwood, step-brother; Steven Moran, aunts and uncles; Jack and Donna Yearwood, Richard Yearwood, Sue Ellen Williams, Tom and Alice Sina, and cousins that live in Wisconsin, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia. She is preceded in death by her mother; Sharon Yearwood, and grandparents; Paul and Harriet Yearwood and Roy and Hazel Sina.

Private family services have been held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved