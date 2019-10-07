|
Wendy Sue Heise
Omro - Wendy Sue Heise, age 55, of Omro, died Friday, October 4, 2019, after a courageous one plus year fight with cancer. She was born January 26, 1964, in Oshkosh to Richard and Shirley (Burholtz) Krueger. Wendy was a 1982 graduate of Winneconne High School. On August 28, 1983, she married Thomas Heise. Wendy's work career included working at the Omro schools as an aide, and working in customer service with Printco in Omro, InSight Eye Care in Oshkosh, and Paul L. Jansen & Son Inc. Oshkosh. She enjoyed sewing, camping, reading, doing crafts, bowling, and going to rummage sales. Wendy was a member Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Thomas Heise, of Omro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Erin and Nathanael Brown, of Medford, Wisconsin; Mackenzie and Brad Ferstenou, of Burlington, Wisconsin; a granddaughter, Augusta Brown; her mother, Shirley Krueger, of Neenah; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lisa and Lynn MacDonald, of New London; Sue Kaiser, of Lexington, South Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave and Peggy Heise, of Omro; Diane and Wade Wara, of Oshkosh; nieces and nephews, Becky Putzer, Nicky Croisant, Ashley Dodd, Hunter MacDonald, Ross Kaiser, Dwight Kaiser, Kali Fennema; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding Wendy in death was her father, Richard Krueger; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Quincy and Janet Heise.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 9 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Living Water Lutheran Church 1585 S. Oakwood Rd. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor John Dorn officiating. Cremation will follow.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 7, 2019