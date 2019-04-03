|
|
Wilfred "Bill" Handrich
Berlin - Wilfred "Bill" Handrich, age 95 of Berlin, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born at home, north of Poy Sippi in the Town of Bloomfield, Wisconsin on August 17, 1923.
Bill is survived by his sons, Gary Handrich of Homer, AK, and Steven (Gail) Handrich of Oshkosh; one daughter, Jodi (Steve) Berry of Westland, MI, grandsons Tracy Handrich and Blake Berry; granddaughters Jennifer (Corey) Klettke and their children Jessica and Isabella, Stephanie Handrich and Jordan Berry. He is further survived by many dear friends and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Frederick and Alvina (Sattler) Handrich, son, Mark F. "Flash" Handrich, daughter-in-law Pamela Handrich, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Berlin with Pastor Mundinger officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery of Berlin.
Relatives and friends may visit and pay their respects to Bill on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 3, 2019