Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Handrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred "Bill" Handrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilfred "Bill" Handrich Obituary
Wilfred "Bill" Handrich

Berlin - Wilfred "Bill" Handrich, age 95 of Berlin, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was born at home, north of Poy Sippi in the Town of Bloomfield, Wisconsin on August 17, 1923.

Bill is survived by his sons, Gary Handrich of Homer, AK, and Steven (Gail) Handrich of Oshkosh; one daughter, Jodi (Steve) Berry of Westland, MI, grandsons Tracy Handrich and Blake Berry; granddaughters Jennifer (Corey) Klettke and their children Jessica and Isabella, Stephanie Handrich and Jordan Berry. He is further survived by many dear friends and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Frederick and Alvina (Sattler) Handrich, son, Mark F. "Flash" Handrich, daughter-in-law Pamela Handrich, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill is survived by his sons Gary Handrich of Homer, AK, and Steven (Gail) Handrich of Oshkosh; one daughter, Jodi (Steve) Berry of Westland, MI, grandsons Tracy Handrich and Blake Berry; granddaughters Jennifer (Corey) Klettke and their children Jessica and Isabella, Stephanie Handrich and Jordan Berry. He is further survived by many dear friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Radtke) Handrich, his parents, Frederick and Martha (Sattler) Handrich, sisters Ethel Ragel and Fern Kolpin, son Mark "Flash" Handrich, daughter-in-law Pamela Handrich, and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Berlin with Pastor Mundinger officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery of Berlin.

Relatives and friends may visit and pay their respects to Bill on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

A complete notice will be published in the Sunday edition.

For online memorial video and guestbook please go to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 S. Adams Avenue

Berlin, WI 54923

920-361-2050

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now