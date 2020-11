Or Copy this URL to Share

William A. Welch



Redgranite - William A. "Bill" Welch, age 86 of Redgranite, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans' Home at King, where he had resided for the past year.



Bill is the beloved husband of Betty, and father of Bob and Brian.



Funeral arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store