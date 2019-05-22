|
Oshkosh - William A. Zwicky, 84, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence with family by his side. He was born October 27, 1934, in Oshkosh, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Boese) Zwicky. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 active duty before marrying Sandra Case July 21, 1962. Their 56 years together were built around farming. Bill loved all aspects of farming from tilling the land to milking cows to raising his poultry. His motto was faith, family, and farming, in that order. Bill's vast knowledge in many areas was often sought after by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was both our rock and our role model; a very loving man that would do anything for his family. His favorite times were spent at family gatherings with a big spread of our favorite foods.
William is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Laurel Zwicky Wenhardt; son, David (Wanda) Zwicky; grandchildren: Heather Wenhardt Watson, Adam Wenhardt, Ashley (Kyle) Durkee and Alisha Zwicky; great grandchildren: Sommer Wenhardt, Ajay Wenhardt, Addison Watson, Aspen and Raina Durkee. Nephews, Tom (Sean) and Ed Leitl.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law- Phyllis and Joseph Leitl, many friends and relatives.
At Bill's request, private services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh, next to his parents.
Special thanks to Rev. Steve Davidson for visiting and acknowledging the past generations of the Zwicky family as one of the founding fathers of St. Paul's United Church of Christ; which Bill was proud to tell about.
Dad, you will be greatly missed and forever in all of our hearts. Rest easy, 'you've done good'
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019