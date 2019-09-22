Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wilderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Wilderman


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Wilderman Obituary
William B. Wilderman

Oshkosh - William B. Wilderman of Oshkosh, age 63. After a year long hard fought battle he lost to acute myeloid leukemia on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on December 28, 1955 in Oshkosh, WI. A son of William J. Wilderman, Jr. and Rose Martinez.

Bill served in the U.S. Army in the B CO 124 Maintenance, 2d Armd division in Fort Hood, Texas from 1974-1977. He was an avid bowler with many leagues throughout his life and was very proud that he bowled 2 perfect 300 games, he has 2 rings to prove it! He loved watching the Packer and Badger football games. After 35 years he retired from Bemis Specialty of Oshkosh.

Bill is survived by his wife; Cathy Wilderman, 3 children; Nikki Siewert, Lisa (Bret) Ziarnik, and Chad (Mindy) Wilderman, 6 grandkids; Dominic Helm, Tyler, Isaiah, and Connor Ziarnik, Samantha Siewert, and Colin Wilderman. His brothers; Michael (Jane) Martinez, Jefferey (Barb) Wilderman, and Randy (Chris) Martinez, his sisters; Shirley (Mike) Powers, Debbie Frieman, a special aunt and uncle; Duane and Ruth Hanneman, a special cousin; Bob Weigand, a special sister-in-law; Tracie Murphy, a special brother-in-law; Duane Peerenboom, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; William J. Wilderman, Jr., his mother; Rose Martinez, a sister; Cindy Chiolino, a nephew; David Martens, his mother-in-law; Laverne Peerenboom, father-in-law; Harold Peerenboom, and a brother-in-law; Ronad Peerenboom.

The funeral service for William will be at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be from 3 pm until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will take place at the funeral home following the funeral service.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of ThedaCare Oncology, Manor Care, the Heartland Hospice team, and the Veterans Administration.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now