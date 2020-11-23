1/1
William Binder
Oshkosh - William P. Binder, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Bill was born on August 12, 1943, in Oshkosh, to Karl and Regina (Hemmer) Binder.

Bill married Rosemarie Polakowski on November 11, 1995, and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Bill was employed by Morgan Door Company (later Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors) for 45 years. He enjoyed visiting his children and grandchildren, following the Packers and Brewers, watching his favorite crime dramas and taking trips to regional destinations including Mackinac Island and Door County, as well as going to area casinos. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and ice fishing with his brother Earl and his many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Karl; his mother Jean (Eichmann); his stepfather, John Eichmann; and his sister Carol (Rudy) Meyer.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie Binder; children Beth Binder (Stu Bailey) of Oshkosh; Mike (Mandie) Binder of Appleton, WI; David (Tricia) Polakowski of Berlin, WI; and Lisa (Vinnie) Matzke of Kalispell, MT; brother Earl Binder of Oshkosh; and eight grandchildren, Calvin Binder, Kelsey Hager, Ethan Hager, Max Haartman, Genevieve Haartman, Christopher Bailey, Samantha Polakowski (Kevin Retzlaff) and Haley Polakowski.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 pm at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 am until the time of service. Committal services will be held at Riverside City Cemetery.

The family would like to say thank you to Ascension at Home Hospice Services for ensuring he was at home and comfortable during this time. We are especially grateful to Heather Klauer, his favorite nurse.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
