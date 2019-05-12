|
|
William "Bill" Brink
Oshkosh - William D. "Bill" Brink, 89, of Oshkosh, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his Evergreen assisted living home.
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, a Funeral Mass with Committal beginning at 3 p.m. will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 Division St, Oshkosh, with The Reverend Chris Arnold officiating. A time of visitation will precede the service from 2-3 p.m.
A full obituary was published Sunday, April 7, 2019, and may be found at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019