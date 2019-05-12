Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
311 Division St
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
311 Division St
Oshkosh, WI
William "Bill" Brink

William "Bill" Brink Obituary
William "Bill" Brink

Oshkosh - William D. "Bill" Brink, 89, of Oshkosh, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his Evergreen assisted living home.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, a Funeral Mass with Committal beginning at 3 p.m. will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 Division St, Oshkosh, with The Reverend Chris Arnold officiating. A time of visitation will precede the service from 2-3 p.m.

A full obituary was published Sunday, April 7, 2019, and may be found at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019
