|
|
William C. Kiser
Venice, FL. - May 1, 1942 - February 28, 2020
William "Bill" Kiser died on February 28, 2020 at Bay Breeze Rehabilitation Center in Venice, FL after a year-long struggle with cancer.
He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI to Clayton and Vanita (Mongan) Kiser on May 1, 1942. While still a baby the family moved to Oshkosh. Boating on Lake Winnebago and the Fox River with his parents instilled a love of the water and boating.
Bill graduated from Oshkosh High in 1960. In June 1962 he married Betty Boettner. They had two children, a daughter, Kim and son, Kelly.
Bill spent the majority of his work career at SNC Manufacturing in Oshkosh. After 40 years he retired as Coordinator of Technical Sales.
On October 18, 1986 he married Karen Krueger at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nekimi. Together they enjoyed boating, skiing, snowmobiling and traveling. Bill's favorite ski destination was Snowmass Mountain skiing the Big Burn. After giving up boating and WI winter sports they became snowbirds and spent the last 7 years in Venice, FL. Some of the most fun and interesting trips were to Hawaii, Israel and Russia. When not traveling Bill was content to sit in his easy chair and enjoy the lake view.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Janet Krueger. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Kim and Kelly; brothers-in-law, David Krueger and Gary (Mary Lou) Krueger.
Cremation has taken place. No service is planned at this time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020