William "Bill" E. Albee
Oshkosh - Bill passed away at Bethel Home on April 26, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Oshkosh on January 11, 1928, son of Birney and Linda (Radtke) Albee. On May 20, 1950 he married Paula (Polly) Beals. Bill was employed at Coca-Cola bottling Co. for 36 years. When the plant closed, he was employed as custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, retiring after nine years. Bill was a John Wayne fan and loved watching western movies. He was a gun collector and volunteered at ADVOCAP meal site at Marian Manor for a number of 8 years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Polly; son, William (Mary) of Cherry Valley, IL; and daughter, Debra Albee of Oshkosh. He is further survived by grandchildren, Robert Albee, Rebecca (Andrew) Saurez, Christopher Oaks, Justin (Amy Sutter) Oaks, Brittany Oaks; and great grandchildren, Abigail, Autumn, Kaelyn, Annabelle, Myla, Rosalee, Ezra and Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, private family services will be held following cremation. Bill's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the wonderful people who cared for Bill in his final days - the staff from Ascension Hospice and Bethel Home - angels, all of you!
If you wish to make a contribution in William's name please send to Ascension at Home - Formerly Affinity Visiting Nurse, 816 Winneconne Ave, Neenah, WI 54956 or Bethel Foundation of Oshkosh, Inc, 225 N Eagle St, Oshkosh, WI 45902 or Peace Lutheran Church 240 W 9th Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54902.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020