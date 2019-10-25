|
William Glander
Oshkosh - William F. "Bill" Glander, age 89, of Oshkosh, died Thursday October 24, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh, on April 16, 1930 the son of the late Fred and Ruby Colbath Glander. Bill proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He married Margaret Hugo in Oshkosh on June 20, 1953. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2003. Until the time of his retirement Bill owned and operated Bill Glander Construction Company in Oshkosh. He enjoyed attending area sporting events, especially the ones that his grandchildren were involved in.
Bill is survived by three sons; Fred (Kathryn) Glander, of Oshkosh, Don Glander, Oshkosh, Pete (Linda) Glander, Oshkosh, one daughter; Cathy Dorsey, Omro, ten grandchildren; Nathan (Mariam) Glander, Alissa (Adam) Streblo, Ryan Glander, Kassandra (Rob) Glander, Stephan Glander, Eleah Glander, Ben Dorsey, Adam (Kristen) Dorsey, Bethany (Ryan) Ciche, David (Natasha) Dorsey, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one brother; James "Jim" Glander, De Soto TX. Bill is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother; Andrew Glander, two sisters; Elizabeth "Betty" Beggs Clarice "Boots" Schiedemayer and one son-in-law; Kevin Dorsey.
Funeral services for Bill with full Military Honors will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S. Westhaven) on Wednesday October 30, at 11:00 AM the the Rev. Clint Laird officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial park.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019