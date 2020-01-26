Services
Oshkosh - William "Bill" Howard Hodge, age 87, died on January 26, 2020 at Bella Vista Manor in Oshkosh after a long illness. Bill was born in Coffeyville, KS, June 21, 1932 to Howard and Wenonah (nee Lamb) Hodge.

In 1972 Bill and family moved to Oshkosh when he started teaching anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh after receiving his PhD from Brandeis University, and doing extensive study and research on Native Americans in the Southwestern United States. An avid collector of stamps and many other things, Bill had endless curiosity that led him to a wide variety of interests. From working with immigrant communities, to world history, to African and South American folk art, to collecting stories about haunted houses in Oshkosh.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris (nee Keller) Hodge, daughter Shoshana (Deborah) Keller of New Hartford, NY, sons Matthew Hodge and Peter (Chanda) Hodge of Oshkosh, and grandchildren Emily (Ben), Madison (Sam) and Christina.

A private service is being held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020
