William J. Binner
Fond du Lac - William "Bill" James Binner went home to be with Jesus Friday, November 13, 2020. He passed away at his home surrounded by his family and the sun shining. He was born in Oshkosh, WI to Edward and Alice Binner.
He graduated from Saint Peters grade school in 1952 and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1956. He graduated in 1961 from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a teaching degree. He married Susie Miller on December 29, 1962 and they were married for 43 years until she passed away in 2005. He taught in Ashwaubenon, WI for 5 years. He worked for the State of Wisconsin Division of Vocational Rehabilitation as a Vocational Counselor for over 25 years. He received a Masters in Vocational Rehabilitation from the University of Wisconsin Madison 1966.
He started the family business, Binner Pools with his wife Susie in 1979 out of their home in North Fond du Lac where all their kids worked in the business. They owned the business for over 30 years.
He married Nancy Abler on May 7, 2007. He was an active member of Presentation Parish; he served as reader for 50 years, Holy Communion distributor for 46 years, taught CCD for 7 years and a teacher for the Right of Christian Initiation. He was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus for over 30 years. He was a charter member of the North Fond du Lac Optimist Club for 49 years where he served as the second president of the club. He was an ardent promoter of the North Fond du Lac Optimist Annual Pancake Day. He sold 23, 028 tickets in his career. Bill was an avid Green Bay Packers fan who held season tickets since 1965 and was able to attend the 1998 Packers Super Bowl.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; his four children, Dan (Lori) Binner of Rosendale, Diane (Scott) Ball of Fond du lac, Jim Binner of Oshkosh, and Mary Ann (Carey) Adams of Grayslake, IL and Nancy's children, Mike (Pat) Abler of Burke, VA, Sandy (Paul) Baek of Green Bay, Mark Abler of Fond du lac, and Lori (Tim) Pat of North Fond Lac; his grandchildren, Simeon Ball, Brooke (Shannon) Redman, Kayla (Alex) Finn, Jake Binner, Bailey Binner, Tyler Binner, Samuel Adams and Bryce Binner, and great grandsons, Luke Redman and Crosby Finn; Nancy's grandchildren, Megan (Nick) Seglund, Alex, Max, and Sofie Baek, Bryant Abler, and Michael Abler; and four sisters-in-law, Lucille Binner, Bonnie Binner, Carol Miller, and Marilyn (John) Pinner; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Ed Binner and Thomas Binner; and sister, Pat (Ralph) Kuhr.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to his Catholic faith, his love and commitment to his family, and his community service with the NFDL Optimist. His smile, bellowing laugh, and his trademark phrase "by golly" will always be in our hearts and memories.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Presentation Parish in North Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place and burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery in Oshkosh.
Memorials and cards can be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home c/o William Binner, 524 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bill and his family.
