Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. (Bill) Miller


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. (Bill) Miller Obituary
William (Bill) J. Miller

Oshkosh - Bill passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born (June 27, 1933) and lived in the Town of Union, Waupaca County, WI. After school he entered the Navy and married Lorraine Laux. After service he cash cropped and worked for Leach Company for 39 years. Bill retired and moved to Beverly Hills, FL for the next 23 years before moving to Phoenix, AZ. His wife of 66 years preceded him in death. Surviving is son William J. Miller, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ. and granddaughter Billie Jo Searl of Oshkosh, WI.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.