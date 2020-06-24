Oshkosh - William J. White, age 79 of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bethel Home. He was born in Oshkosh to the late Roman and Esther (Poeschl) White. Bill married Barbara Colburn on November 10, 1962 and their marriage was blessed with two children.Bill worked for Georgia Pacific as a machine specialist for over 41 years, where he was instrumental in founding modern day practices and never missed a day of work.He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and turkey hunting as well as trout fishing; something he taught his son, Kevin, at a very young age. Bill also had a love for playing ball. He played on four different teams, five nights a week. He was the pitcher for the Oshkosh Ambassadors, the Konrad-Behlman Oshkosh Old Stars, Ratch and Deb's, as well as The Bar. Bill was also the Oshkosh Sawdust Days Clue Master and Button Hider for 25 years. Many will remember Bill as a quiet man, but also a man who always had the last word.Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara White; son, Kevin White; daughter, Wanda White; sisters, Mary Lou (Peter) Kronzer and Cheryl (Denny) Dewing.He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Katherine (Robert) Colburn, and father-in-law, Robert "Bob" Brickham.A memorial service for Bill will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Pastor Jon Wills officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Masks and social distancing will be preferred at this event. Inurnment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society would be appreciated.