William Klein
Omro - William Joseph Klein, age 88, of Omro, received his Angel Wings on Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019, after passing away peacefully following a brief illness, with his family at his side, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born on January 7, 1931, the son of Joseph and Mae (Baird) Klein. He met and married Carleen Strother and together they raised two daughters, Kathy and Judy.
After graduating high school in 1950, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years as a Flight Mechanic. He was then employed by the 440th Air Reserves stationed in Milwaukee and was called back to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Later, Bill was employed by Kitz & Pfeil Hardware Store in Oshkosh where you would find him repairing small electric power tools. He could fix most anything, taking pride in his job, caring for all those who came seeking his help. He was able to make many people smile with his quirky sense of humor. "Pa," the loving nickname given to him by his family, was an avid Wisconsin Sports Fan, cheering especially loud and long for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Surviving family members include his loving wife, Carleen Klein; two daughters, Kathy (James) Beulen and Judy Case (Mike); four grandchildren, David Case, Brian Case, Megan Beulen, and Amanda (Aaron) Hanson; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Timm and Griffyn Hanson; three siblings, Mary Jane Unser, Suzanne Boemer, and Jim (Judy) Klein, in-laws Bob (Candace) Strother and Bill Strother; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Bill in death are his parents; his in-laws, Bob and Lois Strother; a grandson, Jake Case; a sister, Nancy Turner; two brothers-in-law, Art Unser and Paul Boemer; and a niece, Lynn Krohn.
Per Bill's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave, in Omro, where a time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A heart-felt thank you to the Omro First Responders, ER staff of Aurora Medical Center, and all the doctors and nurses in ICU of Aurora Medical Center for the care given to Bill and his family during this trying time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 23, 2019