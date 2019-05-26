Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi
491 Old Oregon Road,
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi
491 Old Oregon Road
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Klingbile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Klingbile


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Klingbile Obituary
William "Bill" Klingbile

69 - William "Bill" Klingbile, age 69, of North Fond du Lac, WI, passed away unexpectedly in Door County, Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born July 22, 1949 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Walter and Grace (Berg) Klingbile and was a graduate of Gibraltar High School, Class of 1967.

Bill continued his education at UW-Oshkosh, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science in 1971. He met Barbara Paplham while attending UW-O and the couple was married May 25, 1973. Bill worked as a financial advisor for various insurance and securities firms for his entire career until his retirement in December of 2018.

Bill and Barb enjoyed camping and traveling together, traveling quite extensively throughout the United States and Canada, most recently in Ireland. He was an avid stamp collector and most loved space themed stamps. He was very involved with his son's activities, including acting as assistant Scout Master both while his son was a Scout and after. William was a man of strong faith and active member and Sunday School teacher at St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi, WI.

William is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barb and his son, Brian (Sarah) Klingbile.

Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi (491 Old Oregon Road, Oshkosh,WI), Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM with a service to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at .

Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the managers at the Waterbury Inn, the first responders, Door County Medical Center, Sturgeon Bay and St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay for their quick action and compassionate care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now