William LaPointe Jr.Oshkosh - On July 31, 2020, William A. "Buzz" LaPointe Jr., age 44, lost his lifelong battle with epilepsy. No matter what the epilepsy handed him in life he bravely battled it with a smiling face and a love of life. He was born on November 6, 1975 to William A. LaPointe and Sharon Kunde LaPointe.An avid wrestling fan and Minnesota Vikings fan, his greatest joy was when he went to see wrestling matches with special friend Stacey DeSotel. His greatest pride was being able to achieve his own independence by having his own apartment with the help of Quality Home Care. He enjoyed playing poker with his lifelong friend Matt Blau, and watching his nephews, Dakoda and Raymond play ball and bowl.He is survived by his parents, Bill and Sharon; two sisters, Jeri Ann Kunde, and Barbara LaPointe Mitchell; two very special nephews, Dakoda LaPointe, and Raymond LaPointe-Mitchell. Bill is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Richard and Barbara Kunde; grandmother, Elaine Anderson; grandfather, Raymond LaPointe; and uncle, Raymond LaPointe.We wish to thank all of the doctors from Neuroscience group, nurses from ThedaCare ICU, who made his last days comfortable and peaceful, Quality Home Care, especially Brenda Coombs, who he developed a bond with, also thank you to Stacey DeSotel and Matt Blau for being the kind of friends that accepted him for who he was and never judged him.A visitation will be held on Wednesday August 5, from 4PM to 6PM at Fox Cities Funeral Home, 3026 Jackson Street, Oshkosh WI. Due to COVID concerns, masks or face coverings will be required for everyone.Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.In memory of Bill, please consider sporting Vikings colors.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Epilepsy Foundation.