William Lea Bruley
- - He passed away on August 27th 2019 at his mom's home. He was born on May 23rd 1972 in Oshkosh to David & Yvette Bruley. He graduated from Oshkosh West High School. He was a roofer with Jim Theobald Roofing Company.
He loved to do any type of fishing and hunting.
He survived by Yvette Bruley (Mother); Dakota Bruley (son); Autumn Bruley (daughter); Cora Bruley (daughter); Karlee Griswold (step-daughter); Austin Griswold (step-son); and fiancé Nicole Lauzon; Grandmother Marcelline Bruley, and aunts & uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by David Bruley (father), grandparents Dorothy& Carl Phillips. Grandparent Duwayne Bruley Sr. and great grandparents.
William's service will be held on Sunday Sept. 1st 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church from 3pm to 5pm at 1860 Wisconsin St. Oshkosh.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 31, 2019