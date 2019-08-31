Services
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1860 Wisconsin St
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1860 Wisconsin St.
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bruley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lea Bruley


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lea Bruley Obituary
William Lea Bruley

- - He passed away on August 27th 2019 at his mom's home. He was born on May 23rd 1972 in Oshkosh to David & Yvette Bruley. He graduated from Oshkosh West High School. He was a roofer with Jim Theobald Roofing Company.

He loved to do any type of fishing and hunting.

He survived by Yvette Bruley (Mother); Dakota Bruley (son); Autumn Bruley (daughter); Cora Bruley (daughter); Karlee Griswold (step-daughter); Austin Griswold (step-son); and fiancé Nicole Lauzon; Grandmother Marcelline Bruley, and aunts & uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by David Bruley (father), grandparents Dorothy& Carl Phillips. Grandparent Duwayne Bruley Sr. and great grandparents.

William's service will be held on Sunday Sept. 1st 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church from 3pm to 5pm at 1860 Wisconsin St. Oshkosh.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.