Oshkosh - On November 18, 2020, William Lloyd Rasmussen, loving husband, and father of four, passed away at the age of 85, days after being diagnosed with Covid 19. He was surrounded, physically and virtually, by his wife and children, that loved him dearly.



Will was born to William and Meta Rasmussen on May 21, 1935 in Oshkosh WI. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and belonged to the parish his entire life. He enlisted in the Navy in 1956 where he served in the Navy's Seabee Construction Battalion whose motto is Construimus, Batuimus "We Build, We Fight." He continued to live out that motto his entire life.



After his service in the Navy ended in 1958, he continued his love of building by taking over the family construction company, Peter Rasmussen's Sons, which was founded in the early 1900's, and led by three generations of strong Rasmussens. The contributions made to Oshkosh, by the Rasmussen family, are numerous, from the erection of the Civil War monument in Opera House Square, to building structures in Menomonee Park, the construction of Webster Stanley School, donating the land to build Lourdes Academy, and the miles and miles of sidewalks that bear the Peter Rasmussen name. Will, continuing the Rasmussen legacy, was always willing to better his community and neighborhood by offering what was needed, whether it was a kind word, help with a project, or expert advice.



With the Savings & Loan and housing crash in the 80's Will made the difficult choice of dissolving the family business and taking an entry-level job in the Oshkosh Department of Engineering. In a matter of years, he worked his way up to Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation where he remained until his retirement in 2004.



Will married Mary Lynne Snyder on July 1, 1961 and shared 59 years together, they had 4 children, Kari, Kristoffer, Jens, and Hans. Will's legacy of love, faithfulness, and strong hands will live on in his children and many grandchildren. Will has shaped the physical world around him and forged relationships that have crossed generations. His passion for hunting and fishing was second only to his love of God and His creation.



Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Meta Rasmussen; brothers Peter and Paul Rasmussen and sister Ruth Ernst and brother-in-laws Laverne Ernst and Larry Green.



Will is survived by his wife, Mary Lynne Rasmussen; children Kari (Adam) Auel of Poolesville MD, Kristoffer (Lisa) Rasmussen of Fort Worth TX, Jens Rasmussen of New York, NY, Hans (Ann) Rasmussen of Broomfield CO and Sister Joyce Green of Longmont, CO and sister-in-law Nancy Rasmussen of Oshkosh, WI, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Good Samaritan Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund in William Rasmussen's name.









