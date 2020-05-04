Services
Resources
William "Bill" Luce


1955 - 2020
William "Bill" Luce Obituary
William "Bill" Luce

Winneconne - William "Bill" Luce, age 65, of Winneconne, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born March 2, 1955, to the late Allen and Mary Luce. In October of 1975 Bill married Linda Schneider. For 30 years Bill was a deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department until his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and duck hunting.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Luce; two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Schaune Luce, Travis and Catherine Luce; three grandchildren, Jordan, Mason, and Lydia Luce; and other relatives and friends.

Per Bill's wishes there will be no service held.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 4 to May 6, 2020
