William M. Rogers
Lohrville - William M. Rogers, age 90, of Lohrville, passed away March 30, 2019 with his family by his side.
William (Bill) was born in December 30, 1928 in PoySippi on a farm during the depression. He graduated from Waupaca High School, and was nominated and passed the Merchant Marine Cadet Core program, in which he traveled all over the world. He also enlisted in the Korean War. His main occupation after the war was driving 18 wheelers. He drove for Ripon Good Cookies, Schneider Transport and Schaitel Trucking until retiring at the age of 79 and driving millions of miles across the U.S.
Bill was a devoted husband and Father to his wife Elveira (Vollrath) for just 2 weeks short of 60 years. Vi proceeded Bill in death in May of 2012. His children Ramona Monacelli of Lohrville, Lynda Angell of Winneconne, Lynette Rogers of Lohrville, Bruce (Sue) Rogers of Jackson, WI and Scott (Donna) Rogers of Buena Vista, CO., 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; his brother, Duane (Janet) Rogers, Redgranite; further survived by other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents Rolland and Naomi (Everett) Rogers, Brother Raymond Rogers and two children Angela and Billy.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Stahl Funeral Services assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or share a memory with Bill's family. The family would like to thank everyone at ThedaCare at Home Hospice especially the nursing staff for their loving care of Bill, a special thank you to Janet and Duane Rogers and Dale Kuklinski for their and prayers and visits these final days.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 3, 2019