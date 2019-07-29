|
William Miller, Jr., 66 of Phoenix, AZ (formerly of Oshkosh, WI), died unexpectedly July 17, 2019, at his home. Bill was born in Pensocola, FL, to William and Lori (Laux) Miller. The family moved back to Wisconsin were Bill grew up and was a 1971 graduate from Oshkosh High School.
Bill was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed sports, hiking, hunting, and camping.
After careers in wood working and long-haul trucking, Bill returned to school and earned an Associates degree in Industrial Engineering, before moving to Phoenix in 1990.
After moving to Phoenix, Bill pursued a career as an Environmental Engineer with a degree from ASU. He was also skilled in home renovations.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by daughter, Billie Jo Searl (Buck Benson) and cousins Roger (Dorinda) Konkel and Joannie (Elmer) Gullixon.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 29 to July 31, 2019