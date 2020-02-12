|
|
William Monroe
Oshkosh - William "Bill" C. Monroe, age 82, of Oshkosh, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on November 17, 1937, in Oshkosh, the son of William and Dora (nee Hoffman) Monroe.
Whether you knew him as Bill, Billy, Pa, Ace, Chief, Grandpa or some other name, you knew a good, kind, generous soul. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force and he was stationed in Puerto Rico for a significant amount of time. Whether it was Puerto Rico or the beaches in North Carolina, Bill enjoyed the ocean and sunshine. The real sunshine occurred when he returned to Wisconsin and met his future bride, Darryl Ann Ware. They were married in Pine River, Wisconsin and later moved to Oshkosh where they raised their seven children. Bill's wife and his children were the center of his life - he was a wonderful husband and a great dad. He led by example and had an easy-going nature except when it came to playing cards - especially 500 Rummy. Simple pleasures like old radio recordings of Gunsmoke, a cold Coke, and good homemade bread and butter brought him happiness. His children's spouses were treated like his own children and his gentle teasing made the family laugh - even the littlest grandchild knew there wasn't a drain plug in the ocean to let out the water! Most of all he was happiest when surrounded by family, but not as the center of attention.
Bill was a dear father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be lovingly remembered by his children: Bill (Anne) of Chicago, Scott (Cathie) of Omro, Tracy (Rob) Burdick of Van Dyne, Michael (Shelly) of Madison, Jayson of Madison, Jennifer (Bart) Dahl of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Joseph, Megan, Erin (Tom), Sarah, Stephanie (Kenny), Jamie (Troy), Michael, Kelly (Brett), Jordan, Eli, Amanda, Eric, and Vincent. Bill is further survived by his sister, Florence Delfosse, brother James, sisters in-law Gordon Lund, Beverly Ware, and Haru Ware, close family friend Mike Kaelin and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear friends and family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his dear wife Darryl Ann in 2013. "Tiger" and "Lambie" are together again along with their son Jeffery, who died in 2016. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Margaret Lowther, Rosalie Hobbs, Richard, Frank, Daniel, and Virginia Rose; and close family friends, Jack and Judy Golz.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 or 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Special thanks to his medical team and to Scott and Tracy for their wonderful care of Dad which allowed him to fulfill his wishes to peacefully pass at home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020