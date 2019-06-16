|
|
William R. Hillman
Winneconne - Our loving Savior called Bill into his loving arms on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He fought a short battle with acute leukemia. Bill was born on May 13, 1942, to the late Arthur and Merle (Hannemann) Hillman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winneconne.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Janice "Jan" (Stolen) Hillman; four brothers, Ronald Hillman, of Winneconne; Robert (Sharon) Hillman, of Waukesha; Thomas Hillman, of Winneconne; Charles (Kim) Hillman, of Winneconne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Brian Luther, of Edgerton; Leanne and Jeff Noss, of Beloit; Dean and Michelle Stolen, of Menomonie; several nieces and nephews; and two special neighbors, Jef and Cherish Glubka, and their children, Domonick and Melia. Bill was also loved by two special dogs, Daisy and Waffles.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bell Cemetery, town of Winneconne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Bill's family wishes to thank Dr. Baltz of Neenah, ThedaCare at Home Hospice, the wonderful care of the Omro Care Center staff, and a special thank you to Pastor Albrecht for being with us always when Bill and Jan needed you.
Fear not, for I am with thee. Isaiah 43:5
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 16, 2019