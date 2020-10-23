William R. "Wild Bill" SpanbauerOmro, WI - On October 21, 2020, William R. "Wild Bill" Spanbauer, age 75, passed away at home with his family at his side. He was hospitalized briefly at Aurora Baycare with multiple life-threatening issues but courageously fought to stay alive so he could return home to be with family before he left to see our Lord. Bill and his wife, Kay Ellen, farmed near Oshkosh for over 26 years, before moving up to Mountain, WI where Bill worked for John Koehner as a logger, Mountain Log Home Co., and heavy equipment operator for the National Forest Service and then Oconto County Highway Dept. Bill retired in 2006 and then moved to the Winneconne/Omro area in 2011 after building his dream log home. Bill worked extremely hard and had a lot of responsibilities at an early age of 18 because he became a family man when he married Kay Ellen Klemz on October 26, 1963 and eventually had a family of 6 children. At times, he had a grizzly bear exterior but had a teddy bear heart. Bill always worked hard, played hard, enjoyed hunting, fishing, going ATV riding, visiting with friends, playing cards and family get-togethers. Bill had so many friends it seemed like no matter where in Wisconsin he would go, sooner or later he would run into an old acqaintance. Bill enjoyed making people laugh, or in other words, b-s'ing everyone. He did enjoy an "occasional" brandy with diet Pepsi and two straws. He was an "artist" in first grade; a "scholar" through school and "It's Hard To Be Humble when you are perfect in every way" in later years. He totally enjoyed music, preferably classic country with some Elvis thrown in for good measure and dancing. Bill gave the best hugs. Bill was a member of Hank's Club in Oshkosh, the Town of Algoma Volunteer Fire Dept., Oshkosh Ice Fishing Club and was a lifetime member of the Otter Street Fishing Club.He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by Kay Ellen; children, William J. Spanbauer, Michele (Craig) Miller, Brian (Shari) Spanbauer, Melissa Spanbauer, Melanie (Neil) Krause; grandchildren, Cory J. (Jeana) Schmidt, Broc (Steph) Miller, Dulton (Jessica) Schulz, Shelby and Lexi Carlson, Bronson and Brianna Spanbauer, Louie Spanbauer, his special friends; Don Shew, Tom Radig, Dennis Moe and Stu Miller. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Spanbauer, daughter-in-law, Lori Spanbauer, granddaughter, Kristina Kay Spanbauer, father and mother, Joe and Inez Spanbauer, sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Robert Gueller, brother, Joseph Spanbauer, mother and father-in-law, Herman "Sonny" and Mildred Klemz, brother-in-law, Richard H. Klemz, sister-in-law, Joyce Klemz, niece, Kay Elizabeth Klemz, Snuggles, P.J., and Pepper.Due to recent Covid restrictions, a private family Mass will be held for Bill in St. Raphael Catholic Church. A public celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.The family wishes a special thank you to the ICU staff at Aurora Baycare in Green Bay, Aurora Hospice for all the thoughts and prayers and a special thank you to Fr. Dan Felton for visiting Bill at Baycare and for anointing and prayers and Fr. Kevin Ripley for at-home anointing and prayers.In lieu of floral expressions, memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Jude Hospital. Finally from Bill..."How'd you get so perty?"