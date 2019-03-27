|
William "Bill" Reed
Berlin - REED, William DeWaine "Bill" age 89 formerly of Berlin passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday March 23, 2019.
He was born December 12, 1929 to Elmer and Marie Reed, Marshfield WI. Bill graduated from Stratford High School in 1948. While in high school, he had attained Eagle Scout status and was a volunteer firefighter.
After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Army and was sent to Korea from Oct 16, 1950 - Oct 15, 1953. There he obtained the rank of Master Sergeant.
While serving in the Army, Bill reconnected with his Prom Queen, Florence Frieders through letters and eventually they married May 3, 1954.
Bill entered the grocery business as a meat cutter with Krambo in Wausau, WI advancing to manager of the Kroger store in Berlin. He retired as an assistant store manager of Sentry in Berlin.
Bill was active in the VFW attaining Commander. He took great care to help other veterans receive medals they had honorably earned. He was involved in Holy Name and Berlin K of C Council 1547.
He was active with St Stanislaus church and school sitting on many boards and committees. He enjoyed taking Holy Communion to friends.
Bill attended the Jesuit Retreat House for over 45 years and inspired many others to attend.
He instilled the love of God, family, and friends to his children and grandchildren by the simple tasks of taking friends to doctors appointments, checking in on his neighbors, and going above and beyond to assist customers from the store who needed help.
In addition, Bill was an avid woodworker spending many hours in his workshop creating memorable keepsakes treasured by family and friends. He also loved to read, play sheephead and cribbage.
Bill is survived by his wife Florence, Children, Jane (Mike) Sarych of Hudson, Janice (Jeffrey) Langenhorst of Green Bay, Julie (David) Stobbe of Town of Rushford, Paul (Barbara) Reed of Oshkosh, JeAnn (Chad) Jensen of Green Bay, Joy (Rick) Petit of Green Bay; numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Geraldine, Mary, Kathryn; Brother-in-laws, Ken; Sister-in-law Mary Ann.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack, sister Lorraine, son-in-law Gary, and Great Granddaughter Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a joint Knights of Columbus Prayer service and rosary at 6:45 p.m. and also on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Burial with full military honors performed by the Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will follow the service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin, all are invited to the VFW for a luncheon.
A special thank you to the staffs of Country Villa Assisted Living, Generation Hospice and Evergreen for the loving care of our Dad. A memorial has been established for the Jesuit Retreat House of Oshkosh.
For more information and to view the tribute video, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
[email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019