|
|
William Schuster
Oshkosh - William John "Bill" Schuster died at home on May 11, 2020 after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma. Bill was born on May 28,1945 to Frank J. and Leona A. (Wischow) Schuster in Oshkosh, WI. He attended Oshkosh High School and married Kathleen A. Bitter on December 12, 1964. Bill started work at Universal Foundry in Oshkosh from 1965 until it closed, then at Bemis, Oshkosh Truck where he got his Journeyman's card for Machine Repair, and then at Axeltech until retirement. He enjoyed traveling, going to the races, and watching Nascar, Planting trees and Hostas in his yard, working on cars, and going to the YMCA.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 daughters, Amy (Rodney) Lefler, Annette Gray, Pam (Ken) Schuster-Stuber, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Carl and Dave.
He will be cremated and there will be a private family gathering.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 17, 2020