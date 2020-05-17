Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Schuster


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Schuster Obituary
William Schuster

Oshkosh - William John "Bill" Schuster died at home on May 11, 2020 after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma. Bill was born on May 28,1945 to Frank J. and Leona A. (Wischow) Schuster in Oshkosh, WI. He attended Oshkosh High School and married Kathleen A. Bitter on December 12, 1964. Bill started work at Universal Foundry in Oshkosh from 1965 until it closed, then at Bemis, Oshkosh Truck where he got his Journeyman's card for Machine Repair, and then at Axeltech until retirement. He enjoyed traveling, going to the races, and watching Nascar, Planting trees and Hostas in his yard, working on cars, and going to the YMCA.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 daughters, Amy (Rodney) Lefler, Annette Gray, Pam (Ken) Schuster-Stuber, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Carl and Dave.

He will be cremated and there will be a private family gathering.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -