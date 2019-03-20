|
William "Bill" Tetzlaff
Omro - William F. Tetzlaff, age 56, of Omro, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 17, 2019. Bill was born June 2, 1962, to William and Frieda (Schumacher) Tetzlaff in Waupun, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Susan Gieseke on September 27, 1986.
Bill was employed at Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon for 35 years. He was known as Papa to his beloved grandsons and love spending time with them. Bill also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his camper at Flanagan's Campground in Redgranite.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Tetzlaff of Omro; two sons, Matt (Hope) Gieseke of Menasha and Brian (Cassie) Tetzlaff of Oakfield; two grandsons, Breckin and Miles Gieseke; a brother, Jack (Shirley) Tetzlaff of Brandon; three sisters, Margie (Roger) Langeberg of Omro, Ida (Dennis) Ziegler of Redgranite, and Cindy (Gator) Broderick of Ripon; a brother-in-law, Tom Danour of Texas, three sisters-in-law, Liann Tetzlaff of Green Lake, Janet Stickney of Illinois, and Mary Danour of Oshkosh; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and his beloved dog, Daisy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Floyd and George Tetzlaff; and three sisters, Marion Lewis, Linda Tetzlaff, and Nelda Tetzlaff.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro, with Pastor Charles Davis officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019