Oshkosh - William George Weber, M.D., died March 20, 2020 at his home after a short illness. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on January 30, 1935 to Robert George and Leone Walburga (Kauschinger) Weber. Dr. Weber graduated from St. Vincent de Paul Grade School and was one of six co-valedictorians of the Oshkosh High School class of 1953. After graduating from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1960, he completed his internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH and in 1967 his residency in Internal Medicine at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, CO. In addition to Internal Medicine, he became board certified in Geriatric Medicine in 1994. On December 27, 1958 Bill married Frances Ann Wagner at St. Vincent de Paul Church. He and Fran met in kindergarten and started dating in the 8th grade. Around that time, he began working for the Plein family at the 7-Up Bottling Company, which had a lasting effect on his life. There he met his life-long friend Jim Beckman, and Mrs. Plein would later proudly become his first patient in Oshkosh. Bill joined the military while still in medical school, a move he would later say changed their world. He, Fran, and their growing family started their adventure in Youngstown, OH with stops in Nürnberg, Germany; Denver, CO; Lorton, VA; and Fort Belvoir, VA. When Bill was transferred to Vietnam in 1968, he settled his family permanently in Oshkosh. At the time of his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1969, he had achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with many honors and decorations. In August 1969, Dr. Weber started his private practice, Internal Medicine Associates of Oshkosh, working in the office of his father-in-law Dr. Ray Wagner on 9th and Oregon St. until his own building was completed in Doctor's Park. Bill was on staff at Mercy Medical Center, where he led the establishment of the intensive care unit. In addition, he served as Chair of the Department of Medicine, President of the Medical Staff, and on numerous boards and committees. He joined Aurora Health Care in 1995, working there until his retirement in 2007. He was also a consultant to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute (WMHI) from 1969 until 2007 and Medical Director of Park View Health Center for 30 years. He was on the ethics committee at Affinity Health, Aurora, Park View Health Center, and WMHI and served as Ethics Chair for the Wisconsin Medical Society. A strong advocate for education, he was Assistant Adjunct Professor, Graduate School of Nursing at UW Oshkosh from 1975 to 1980 and Instructor of Internal Medicine, Psychiatric Residency Program at WMHI from 1975 to 1995. He was on the Board of Trustees of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Board of Directors and past president of the Alumni Association. A member of Most Blessed Sacrament parish, Bill was a trustee and member of both the parish council and finance committee. He was actively involved in planning for the consolidation of Oshkosh's Catholic churches. He enjoyed singing in the choir, was a Eucharistic minister, and served as lector.
In addition to his involvement in the medical community and the Church, Bill was active in many civic groups. He was a member of the United Fund Drive, Winnebago County Public Health Nurse Advisory Committee, and Oshkosh (past chairman). Bill served on the Board of Directors of Oshkosh Pregnancy Lifeline and Board of Trustees of Lourdes Academy, where he was known for always selling the winning raffle ticket for Weekend Around the World. Quickly embracing retirement, Bill became active in the Winnebago County Master Gardeners Association. His core project, with his brother Tom, was the cutting gardens at Park View Health Center. Bill was actively involved in Learning in Retirement where he started on the curriculum committee, was vice president, and then spent 2 terms as president. He greatly enjoyed his work volunteering for Ascension Hospice and Fox Valley Advanced Care Planning Partnership. He facilitated end-of-life discussions and encouraged everyone to have the conversation. This he did with his own children, making his final days easier for them because they knew what he wanted. Some past activities carried over into his retirement as he continued to serve on numerous medical ethics committees and as medical director for Park View Health Center until January 2020. Retirement also allowed him to continue his love of travel with Fran and spend even more time in his own garden and among the orchids in his greenhouse.
Bill is survived by his children, son Dr. Robert R. Weber, his wife Lisa, and children Dr. Matthew William, Rachel and Sara; daughters Dr. Ann E. Weber, her husband John McNelis, and her children David, Daniel and Timothy William Chapman; Dr. Maria T. Weber, her husband Dr. Gerald Lang, and children Laura (Tom) Holaday, Eric, Andrew William and Peter Lang; Kathleen Frances Sternat and her husband Bruce; son William G. Weber, Jr. and his husband Phillip Koski, AIA; and daughter Elizabeth Wagner Weber Disper, her husband Dirk, and children Eleanor and Emily Frances; his brother and sister-in-law Thomas L. and Joan Weber, sisters-in-law Mary T. Prindiville (Dale), Beverly Wagner, and Nancy Weber Rose; dear friend Heidi März, her family, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Fran, his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Dr. Robert E. and Jeanne M. Weber, his sisters Mary T. and Judith A. Weber, his parents-in-law Dr. Raymond F. and Elsie M. Wagner, his brother-in-law Dr. John R. Wagner, his nephew Thomas Weber, and dear German friend Rolf März.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral and burial will be held. The announcement of a memorial service and celebration will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name to Ascension Hospice, Park View Health Center, Winnebago County Master Gardener Association, or Fox Valley Advanced Care Planning Partnership would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank everyone who was involved with Bill's care and all those who prayed for him during his illness.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020